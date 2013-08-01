* JSW warns may post net loss in Q3, all of 2013
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Bernat
WARSAW, Aug 1 State-controlled JSW, the
biggest coking coal producer in the European Union, risks making
an unexpected net loss in the third quarter and remaining in the
red for the full year due to slumping coal prices, its chief
executive said.
Jaroslaw Zagorowski had previously said the company was
unlikely to post quarterly losses this year thanks to cost cuts,
but the fall in coal prices was sharper than JSW had feared.
"The analysts are right to say that we will have to work
hard to end the year in the black because, of course, there is a
risk of a (full-year) net loss," he said.
JSW, which mines coking coal used to produce steel, should
still post a net profit in the second quarter, he said. The
miner reports its results for the April-June period on Aug. 9.
The company had undertaken several steps to counter the fall
in prices, as its main clients, such as world No. 1 steelmaker
ArcelorMittal, were forced limit production due to the
economic slowdown, aiming to lower costs by up to 200 million
zlotys ($62 million) by the end of this year, he said.
JSW has cut capital investment and plans to cut labour costs
further. The management board is negotiating with unions to
freeze wages for a year and wants cut some employee benefits.
"Two years ago coking coal cost some $300 per tonne, now it
is $140-150. Such a slump cannot be compensated by savings,"
Zagorowski said.
He said JSW had not rejected an offer from cash-strapped
rival New World Resources and was still in
talks about buying some of its assets.
NWR approached JSW on July 1 about a deal but then warned it
may close its Paskov mine because it could not find a buyer.
"We did not reject NWR's offer, we are still in talks. But
it is too early to assess the negotiations," Zagorowski said.
JSW shares turned negative after Zagorowski's comments and
were down 1 percent by 1352 GMT on Thursday while the Warsaw
blue chip index was up 1.3 percent.