WARSAW, Sept 16 Poland's state-controlled coal
miner JSW, the European Union's largest producer of
coking coal, said on Wednesday it had decided to scrap certain
benefits for retired workers, which could raise its cash flows
by around 70 million zlotys ($19 million) annually.
The benefits, which are separate from regular staff
pensions, are usually supplies of coal or the equivalent in
cash.
JSW earlier on Wednesday agreed with its major trade unions
to curb some of its employees' benefits to stave off a possible
collapse.
As a result, JSW, struggling in the face of falling coal
prices, can reverse 1.95 billion zloty ($525 million) provision
it set aside to cover the benefits.
At the same time, the miner said it had set aside the same
amount of money - 1.95 billion zlotys - for potential litigation
linked to its decision.
($1 = 3.7152 zlotys)
