WARSAW Nov 12 Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell to 1 million zlotys from 38 million last year on the back of continued fall in coal prices.

Analysts expected the state-run miner to post a net loss of 35 million zlotys.

The results in both this and last year third quarters were boosted by one-off gains. In 2015, JSW reversed a previous writedown related to its retirement and pension social fund.

Last year, the result was boosted by a one-time gain related to a purchase of a coal mine.

In its third-quarter report JSW said that the risk of the company's loosing liquidity remains "very high", due to negative cash flow, investment spending and lack of available financing.