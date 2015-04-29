(Adds CEO comments, detail, background, shares)

WARSAW, April 29 Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, plans to reduce staff numbers and production costs to bolster its finances, its new chief executive said on Wednesday.

JSW is struggling to survive, hit by record low coal prices and a workers' strike earlier this year. The state-run firm swung to a net loss of 659 million zlotys ($181 million) in 2014 from a profit of 77 million zlotys in 2013.

"We are observing another quarter of falling coal prices. What we need to catch a breath is a few hundreds million zlotys. We will not get it from the market for sure, only through cutting fixed costs", Edward Szlek told a news conference.

Details of the cost cutting programme will be unveiled by mid May. But Szlek said the company planned to reduce headcount by around 1,000 people a year in the coming years from 25,000 now, mostly due to voluntary redundancies.

JSW also plans to lower production costs to $80 per tonne in two years from around 350 zlotys ($96) now, and increase efficiency of production to at least 900 tonnes per person from 600 tonnes.

The CEO said he expected coal output this year to exceed the planned 16.4 million tonnes.

The company also plans to focus on high-quality coking coal, which it believes will be easier to sell on the European market.

"We do not plan to invest in hard coal, as there is huge oversupply of it on the Polish market. We want definitely focus on coking coal," Szlek said.

In 2014, JSW produced almost 10 million tonnes of coking coal and 4 million tonnes of hard coal.

He added JSW was not able to finance new coking coal projects on its own and was looking for partners.

JSW's market value plunged almost 70 percent last year and is down more than 5 percent this year. At 1030 GMT, the shares were down 2.5 percent to 15.48 zlotys. The company debuted on the Warsaw bourse in 2011 with a share price of 140.5 zlotys. ($1 = 3.6460 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)