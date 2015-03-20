(Adds details, quotes)
WARSAW, March 20 JSW, the European
Union's biggest coking coal producer, said record low coal
prices and losses from a strike this year will force it to cut
costs further, curb investment and fight for financing.
"Today, because of the strike and the market situation, we
have been forced to review our plans," acting CEO Jerzy Borecki
told a news conference on Friday to present 2014 results.
"This year seems to be difficult and a part of the plan will
be restructuring and liquidity protection."
The state-run firm said late on Thursday it swung to a net
loss of 659 million zlotys ($172 million) in 2014 from a profit
of 77 million zlotys in 2013 because of record low coal prices.
JSW was hit again at the end of January when miners went on
strike for 13 days over a cost-cutting programme.
The dispute resulted in the departure of CEO Jaroslaw
Zagorowski and a deal with workers which will save the company
515 million zlotys within two years.
However, the firm estimates the strike will knock some 100
million zlotys off its first-quarter net result.
JSW plans to cut spending this year to 1.257 billion zlotys
from 1.686 billion last year and for total coal production to
rise 18 percent to 16.4 million tonnes.
The company said its cost cutting programme had translated
into "several hundreds million zlotys" since autumn last year
and helped it generate cash of 720 million at the end of 2014,
but warned of challenges ahead.
"The liquidity situation is difficult. Due to the generated
negative cash flows from the group's operations, including the
need of high investment expenditures and lack of additional
long-term financing sources, the risk of losing liquidity has
increased significantly," the company said in a statement.
Last year, JSW issued zloty and dollar-denominated bonds
worth about $388 million. It is obliged to buy out the bonds by
July. To do so, it had planned to issue eurobonds but difficult
market conditions made it freeze the project.
"The necessary condition is an improvement on the
commodities market. What we mean by this is a change in the
price trends," JSW's CFO Robert Kozlowski told reporters, adding
that he did not expect coking coal prices to rebound this year.
He said JSW was in talks with debt holders to postpone their
"put" option on the bonds issued last year.
($1 = 3.8301 zlotys)
(Reporting Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by William Hardy and
David Clarke)