WARSAW May 9 JSW, the European Union's largest coking coal producer, posted a 72 percent fall in its first quarter net profit due to falling coal prices, the company said on Thursday, but the figure was better than expectations.

The Polish state-controlled coal miner said its net profit stood at 142 million zlotys ($45.10 million), compared to 123 million seen in a Reuters poll and 495 million posted a year ago. ($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)