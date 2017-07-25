FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president signs bill giving justice minister power to hire court heads
July 25, 2017 / 7:24 AM / in a day

Polish president signs bill giving justice minister power to hire court heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 25 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a bill adopted by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party giving the justice minister the power to hire and fire the heads of courts of general jurisdiction in the country.

"The president has signed the July 12 bill," deputy head of the presidential chancellery was quoted as saying on the presidential website.

Opposition protesters had on Monday demanded Duda not sign the bill, after he vetoed two of three judicial reform bills passed by parliament. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)

