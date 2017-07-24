FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Polish PM says president's veto slows down needed justice reforms
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Parents and hospital clash over baby Charlie Gard
Parents and hospital clash over baby Charlie Gard
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 24, 2017 / 6:38 PM / a day ago

Polish PM says president's veto slows down needed justice reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 24 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Monday that the president's unexpected veto of bills overhauling the justice system had slowed down necessary reforms.

"We all want to live in a fair Poland, this is why the reform of the courts is needed. (...) Today's veto by the president has slowed down work on the reform," Szydlo said in an address to the nation, broadcast on public television.

She said the government should not "yield to pressure from the street and from abroad", referring to ongoing protests against the planned reform and criticism from the European Union. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.