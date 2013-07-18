UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW, July 18 Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel plans to pay a dividend for the first time starting from 2014 at $0.25 per share, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The company reported a net loss of $3 million in the first quarter of the year compared with a profit of $37 million in the same period a year ago.
The shares have lost nearly 20 percent of their value since the start of 2013.
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources