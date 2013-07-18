WARSAW, July 18 Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel plans to pay a dividend for the first time starting from 2014 at $0.25 per share, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company reported a net loss of $3 million in the first quarter of the year compared with a profit of $37 million in the same period a year ago.

The shares have lost nearly 20 percent of their value since the start of 2013.

