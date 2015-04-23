WARSAW, April 23 Shareholders in Polish aluminium smelter Grupa Kety on Thursday voted in favour of a higher dividend for the 2014 financial year, Kety said in a statement.

As a result, Kety will pay a dividend totalling 136 million zlotys ($36.41 million), up from 101 million zlotys the management had previously planned.

Earlier this month, a pension fund owned by British insurer Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK pressed Kety to raise its dividend payout to 136.1 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.7352 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)