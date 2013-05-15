WARSAW May 15 First-quarter net profit at Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM came in above expectations, still falling by 27 percent due to Poland's mining tax and falling metal prices, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled miner closed the period with a bottom line of 1.06 billion zlotys ($330.1 million), compared to 927 million seen in a Reuters poll.

KGHM reiterated its full-year goals, expectating its 2013 net profit down by a third to 3.2 billion zlotys due to a bigger hit from a new mining tax and lower production.