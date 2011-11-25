WARSAW Nov 25 Poland's financial regulator KNF said on Friday it found no evidence of insider trading related to last week's precipitous drop in the share price of Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM.

KGHM shares fell as much as 14 percent to a 2011 low last week after Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for a tax on silver and copper extraction during a speech to the parliament.

Several opposition politicians had asked who might have known about the plans and might have used them to profit from the drop, but provided no evidence of any wrongdoing.

"A preliminary analysis does not show that the information about the planned changes in mining taxes was used on the market before (being) announced by the prime minister," KNF said in a statement.

KGHM shares have shed nearly a quarter of their value since the announcement, which sparked concerns that the state would take a large part of the miner's profits, preventing a large dividend payout.

Poland, which controls KGHM through a 32-percent stake, expects the measure to yield some 2 billion zlotys. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)