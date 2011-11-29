WARSAW Nov 29 Europe's second largest producer of copper, KGHM, may cooperate with Poland's top utility PGE in the construction of a nuclear power plant, to gain access to cheaper energy, KGHM's chief executive said.

"If there's a possibility and goodwill of the main player in the construction, then why not," Herbert Wirth told Rzeczpospolita daily, in an interview published on its website, when asked if KGHM might participate in the PGE project.

Energy makes up much of the state-controlled KGHM's costs. The miner is already cooperating with utility Tauron on the construction of a power unit.

Last week, PGE shortlisted three sites by the Baltic coast as possible locations for the country's first nuclear power plant, which it hopes would help lessen reliance on highly polluting coal. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anthony Barker)