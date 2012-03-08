UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
WARSAW, March 8 A unit of Polish copper producer KGHM will take on a loan of $1 billion to finance the group's Sierra Gorda mining project in Chile, the group said on Thursday.
The loan will be taken by Sierra Gorda SCM, majority-owned by KGHM's Canadian arm Quadra FNX, which the Polish state-controlled miner has just bought for C$3 billion ($3 billion).
KGHM sees investments at Sierra Gorda, one of the world's largest copper projects, totalling $3 billion, with its launch seen in 2014 and annual production expected at around 220,000 tonnes of copper for over 20 years.
The credit's duration is 9.5 years.
($1 = 1.0023 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.