LUBIN, Poland Jan 18 Poland's KGHM,
Europe's second-biggest copper producer may have to cut its 2015
dividend if it has to write down the value of its assets as a
result of the copper rout, KGHM's chief executive said on
Monday.
Last month, KGHM said it would have to run an asset
impairment test because of continued low commodity prices.
Copper, used in power and construction, touched $4,318
on Friday, its lowest since May 2009, putting KGHM at a risk of
generating losses.
"I think the test's results will be known at the turn of
January and February. Depending on the outcome, I cannot rule
out that it could result in a proposal of lower dividend form
2015," KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told Reuters.
