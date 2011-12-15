Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
WARSAW Dec 15 Polish finance ministry does not plan to alter its proposed mining tax despite the fact that it took Polish copper miner KGHM to its lowest since August 2010, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Thursday.
"We will be consulting it, but we don't plan changes just because KGHM shares are falling," Rostowski told reporters. "It's in the interest of Poland for the copper deposits to be used mostly for Poland's benefit."
Poland is targeting revenue of 1.8 billion zlotys ($511 million) next year from a new mining tax aimed mainly at the state-controlled KGHM, rising to an annual 2.2 billion thereafter, a draft bill published by the finance ministry showed. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV