WARSAW Feb 29 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM tripled its fourth-quarter net profit to record 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion), a notch above analyst forecasts, thanks to sales of its telecom assets, it said on Wednesday.

This pegs KGHM's full-year bottom line at 11.3 billion zlotys, slightly above the state-controlled copper miner's guidance of 11.2 billion.

The company had indicated proceeds from sales of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel and fixed-line operator Dialog would add around 2.6 billion to its bottom line.

($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)