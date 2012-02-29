WARSAW Feb 29 Europe's No.2 copper
producer KGHM tripled its fourth-quarter net profit to
record 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion), a notch above analyst
forecasts, thanks to sales of its telecom assets, it said on
Wednesday.
This pegs KGHM's full-year bottom line at 11.3 billion
zlotys, slightly above the state-controlled copper miner's
guidance of 11.2 billion.
The company had indicated proceeds from sales of its stake
in cellphone operator Polkomtel and fixed-line operator
Dialog would add around 2.6 billion to its bottom line.
($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)