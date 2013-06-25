WARSAW, June 25 Europe's No.2 copper producer
KGHM denied it was considering taking part in helping
to revive an 11.6 billion zloty ($3.5 billion) energy project
recently scrapped by Poland's top utility PGE.
"We are not interested in the Opole project," CEO Herbert
Wirth told Reuters. "We haven't discussed it at the supervisory
board meeting or with anyone from the Treasury Ministry."
Local media speculated the miner may aid fellow
state-controlled PGE in the construction of two coal-fired units
for a power station in the southern city of Opole amid
government pressure to revive the project.