LUBIN, Poland, July 25 Europe's No.2 copper
producer KGHM stands by its full-year guidance, aiming
at fighting lower metal prices with cost cuts, the Polish
group's Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.
The state-controlled miner expects its net profit to be down
by a third at 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.00 billion) this year, with
sales pegged at 18.9 billion. Last month, Wirth said he could
not rule out amending its guidance.
"KGHM management will strive to fulfill its financial goals
outlined in the 2013 forecast despite difficulties on the copper
and silver markets," Wirth told Reuters.
"We want to achieve the goal by tightening our cost
discipline and looking for all possible savings."