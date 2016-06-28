LUBIN, Poland, June 28 Poland's copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz said on Tuesday it saw no immediate negative impact from the Brexit on its situation, while weaker zloty is beneficial for the export-minded miner, its deputy chief executive officer said.

"I don't see any dangers connected to Brexit for KGHM. Zloty and silver price rise is positive for us. Copper fell a little bit on the first day after Brexit, but it bounced back to previous levels," Jacek Rawecki told reporters on Tuesday.

"Zloty weakening affects us positively," he added. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)