WARSAW May 5 Polish KGHM, one of the
world's biggest copper producers, reported on Friday a
147-percent rise in its first quarter consolidated net profit
boosted by metal prices and weaker zloty.
The state-run miner posted a consolidated net profit of 398
million zlotys ($103.81 million) compared to 161 million zlotys
the company reported a year ago.
At a stand-alone level, on which KGHM's dividends are based
and which reflects the company's operations in Poland, the miner
booked a net profit of 805 million zlotys compared with 370
million zlotys a year earlier.
($1 = 3.8340 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Pawel Florkiewicz)