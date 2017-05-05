WARSAW May 5 Polish KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, reported on Friday a 147-percent rise in its first quarter consolidated net profit boosted by metal prices and weaker zloty.

The state-run miner posted a consolidated net profit of 398 million zlotys ($103.81 million) compared to 161 million zlotys the company reported a year ago.

At a stand-alone level, on which KGHM's dividends are based and which reflects the company's operations in Poland, the miner booked a net profit of 805 million zlotys compared with 370 million zlotys a year earlier. ($1 = 3.8340 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Pawel Florkiewicz)