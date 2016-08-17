WARSAW Aug 17 Poland's KGHM on
Wednesday reported a bigger than expected fall in net profit in
the first half of 2016 on the back of losses on its foreign
assets driven by rising costs and falling copper prices.
The state-run miner, which is Europe's No.2 copper producer,
reported a 75 percent fall in its consolidated net profit to 296
million zlotys ($77.57 million), while analysts had expected the
result to come in at 406 million zlotys.
The group said in the half-year the net loss of KGHM
International, which includes KGHM's foreign assets, rose to 533
million zlotys in the period from 295 million last year, mostly
due to losses in its Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda.
The Sierra Gorda mine, which KGHM co-owns with Japan's
Sumitomo <5713.T<, started commercial production last
year, but KGHM had to write down its value significantly earlier
this year due to the slump in copper prices.
On Wednesday the company signalled it may have to run
further asset impairment tests.
"As part of the revision of the strategy, the financing
models for individual assets will be updated," KGHM said.
The company said the average copper price fell by almost 21
percent in the first half of this year to $4,701 per tonne.
KGHM did not publish a net profit figure for the second
quarter, but according to Reuters calculations it stood at 135
million zlotys and came in below analysts' expectations of 245
million zlotys.
The company's Polish business, on which KGHM's dividends are
based, booked a 49 percent fall in H1 net profit to 668 million
zlotys, compared to 704 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll.
KGHM also said it booked a 57 million zloty impairment loss
related to a stake it owns in state-run utility Tauron.
($1 = 3.8159 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by David Evans)