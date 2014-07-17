BRIEF-Bank of America's credit card delinquency rate was 1.63 pct at Feb end
* Credit card delinquency rate was 1.63 percent at February end versus 1.60 percent at January end - SEC filing
WARSAW, July 17 Polish copper miner KGHM plans to launch production from its Sierra Gorda mine in Chile, one of the world's largest copper projects, later this month, KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.
"Construction is finished, I think that this month we'll see the first production of copper ore, and maybe we'll also see the first sales," Wirth told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
SAO PAULO, March 15 MRV Participações SA has launched its largest housing project ever, with 1.6 billion reais ($505 million) of estimated sales value, as Brazil's largest builder of low-income housing expands its foothold in the country's biggest city.
LONDON, March 15 Financial markets focused on Wednesday on what is widely expected to be the third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis, while there was some relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.