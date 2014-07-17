WARSAW, July 17 Polish copper miner KGHM plans to launch production from its Sierra Gorda mine in Chile, one of the world's largest copper projects, later this month, KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.

"Construction is finished, I think that this month we'll see the first production of copper ore, and maybe we'll also see the first sales," Wirth told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)