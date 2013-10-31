WARSAW Oct 31 A Polish journalist who was taken
hostage by Islamist militants in northwest Syria in July managed
to escape and has safely returned home, local media reported on
Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said
on his Twitter account that Marcin Studer was back at home.
The journalist was abducted from a media centre in the
rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province. He was working as
a freelancer for Polish photo agency Studio Melon.
The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is the most
dangerous place in the world for journalists, with at least 39
killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government
forces.
Most kidnapped journalists have been released, but several
remain missing.
