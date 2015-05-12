KATOWICE, Poland May 12 Poland's Kompania
Weglowa is in talks with investors about their potential capital
involvement in the coal miner, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"We asked more then 30 companies about their potential
business involvement. We have a list of less than 10 companies,
which we are talking to on this issue," Krzysztof Sedzikowski
told a news conference, without providing details.
State-owned Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's biggest
coal producer, is struggling with low coal prices and rising
costs.
Sedzikowski said the companies in talks included two private
companies, financial and strategic investors.
The talks are expected to finish by the end of June, but
there could be one or two weeks' delay, he said.
Polish power producers including PGE which buy coal
from Kompania Weglowa to fuel their power stations were expected
to inject money into the miner but have not confirmed their
interest so far.
Two sources said one firm that might be interested is
Poland's investment vehicle PIR, which was designed to inject
money into infrastructure projects. A PIR spokesman declined to
comment.
Kompania Weglowa has said it needs about 2 billion zlotys
($550 million) of capital from new investors by the end of 2016,
with 800 million zlotys of that to be raised this year.
New investors are expected to buy shares of the so-called
New Kompania Weglowa, an entity that will be created on the
basis of the company's most effective mines and initially owned
by another state-owned coal exporter, Weglokoks.
($1 = 3.6390 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)