WARSAW, July 16 Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had no plans to reintroduce legislation to lift a ban on the production of kosher meat, despite mounting criticism from Israel and Jewish groups that it is harmful to Jews in Poland.
Polish lawmakers last week rejected a government-backed draft law that would have allowed slaughterhouses to produce meat in accordance with Jewish ritual law.
The law's opponents said the practice, which has been halted since a constitutional court ruling last year, is cruel to livestock.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Monday the ban on kosher slaughter methods damaged efforts to rehabilitate Jewish life in a country whose large Jewish community was nearly wiped out under German occupation during World War Two.
"Right now we are not planning any legislative action in this matter," Tusk told a news conference.
He added the government would await a decision by a constitutional court on whether the ban on kosher slaughter was harming the rights of religious minorities. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak)
