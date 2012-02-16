WARSAW/LONDON Feb 16 Spain's top lender
Banco Santander is looking to team up with the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on its
bid to buy Poland's Kredyt Bank from the Belgian KBC
Group, sources said.
People close to the talks told Reuters Santander is seeking
to bring EBRD on board, a lender that invests in emerging
economies and helped support their banking sector in recent
years, after discussions to buy the Polish bank dragged on and
Spain's property hangover cast a shadow over its results.
"Santander brought in EBRD, which is usually in for a
minority stake," a source close to the deal said. "An
announcement (about a completed deal) should see the light of
day soon."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski in
Warsaw, Douwe Miedema in London; additional reporting by Jesus
Aguado in Madrid and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels)