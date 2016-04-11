WARSAW, April 11 Poland's largest debt collector Kruk expects the level of bad loans on sale in the country to peak this year, and plans to step up its expansion in western Europe to tap new growth opportunities, its chief executive told Reuters.

The level of non-performing loans (NPL) on sale in Poland has grown from 9.4 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) in 2013 to a record of almost 14 billion last year.

According to Kruk boss Piotr Krupa, however, 2016 should see the Polish market reaching a peak, with the supply of NPLs falling from 2017.

"Our base-case scenario assumes that the NPL supply in 2017 and 2018 will not grow as dynamically as in the past (...)," he said in an interview.

"These are the conditions in Poland I am preparing my company to operate in. But at the same time, we want to become a strong player in Western Europe."

Kruk, which has a 13 percent market share in Poland, last year opened subsidiaries in Germany and Italy, where it has also bought its first bad loan portfolios, as well as in Spain.

The company now wants to gain a larger foothold in these markets, planning to double its total spending year-on-year to over 1 billion zlotys in 2016.

"We want our spending on all these markets to be two or three times as big as in Poland within two years," said Krupa, who in the past oversaw Kruk's business launches in the Czech Republic, Romania or Slovakia.

"These markets allow us to do so. We could have (a company as big as) another Kruk in any of these countries (...)," he added.

While Poland's newly-implemented bank asset tax and growing regulatory fees could push local lenders to sell their non-performing loans, Poland's solid economic growth prospects are seen translating into improving loan performance.

Western European banks have been hit by the economic crisis much harder than Polish ones. This is most visible in Italy, where lenders are struggling to reduce their 18-percent NPL ratio, which is three times the euro zone average.

Kruk hopes the push into western Europe will help to maintain growth in a business that last year increased net profit by more than a third to 204 million zlotys and its market capitalization by more than half to 3.1 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.7495 zlotys)