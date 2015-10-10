UPDATE 2-Germany to Britain: No talks on future EU ties until Brexit terms clear
* German industry wants "maximum damage limitation" (Adds Merkel quotes, background)
WARSAW Oct 10 Polish real estate developer LC Corp has hired J.P. Morgan to review its strategic options, which include finding a new strategic investor for the company, it said late on Friday.
"At this stage all options are under review, including maintaining the current ownership structure, as well as finding a new strategic investor - from the sector or a financial one," the LC Corp said.
The company is 51.3-percent owned by Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, who also controls Warsaw-listed financial group Getin Holding and Getin Noble Bank. The market values his LC Corp stake at 453 million zlotys ($122 million).
Other LC Corp shareholders include local pension funds run by Aviva, ING, and PZU.
Media reports have mentioned Czarnecki as one of the potential bidders for the 2.8-billion zloty Polish lender Bank BPH, which has been put up for sale by General Electric. Czarnecki has not commented on this.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp. announces extension to business combination agreement and re-prices private placement financing