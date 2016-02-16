WARSAW Feb 16 Poland does not need a "funding
for lending" programme from the central bank at the moment to
finance its long-term investment plan designed to boost growth
and wages, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on
Tuesday.
"We see the capital within reach, it is available for now,
we only need to try," Morawiecki said commenting on the
government's investment plan designed to help Poland exit the
mid income trap.
"Today there is no immediate need to build a funding for
lending programme," he added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski)