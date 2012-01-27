WARSAW Jan 27 Poland's treasury ministry received two binding offers for 85 percent stakes in lignite coal mines Konin and Adamow, with one of them coming from a major client, power group ZE PAK, which is also being privatised, the ministry said on Friday.

The other bid was placed by Spolem Plus, which the local media have linked to unidentified Israeli and U.S. capital.

In November the treasury, which supervises state-controlled companies, permitted both companies to run due diligence on the two mines, which had been put up for sale.

Konin and Adamow are among four lignite mines operating in Poland, which produces 33 to 35 percent of its energy from lignite. This soft coal is the second most important source of energy in the country after hard coal.

The treasury did not reveal the value of the bids.

In 2010 the Konin mine posted a net profit of 32 million zlotys ($9.9 million), earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 102 million and revenue of 603 million zlotys, according to information available on the ministry's website.

The smaller Adamow mine posted a net profit of 10 million zlotys, EBITDA of 36 million and revenue of 298 million zlotys in 2010.

ZE PAK, in which the state holds a 50 percent controlling interest, is to be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, according to a deal signed in June 2011 by the Treasury and Elektrim, which has operating control over ZE PAK with a 47.4 percent stake. ($1 = 3.2230 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)