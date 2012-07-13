WARSAW, July 13 Poland expects the planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea coast to be finished on time despite reported construction delays because of financial problems at the project's building companies.

The terminal, to be operated by Polskie LNG, a unit of state-owned gas grid Gaz-System, is intended to give Poland access to the global LNG market to curb its dependence on costly imports from Russia. It has already signed a contract for LNG supplies with Qatar.

Polish daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday that construction is four months late because of financial problems at Italy's Saipem and Poland's PBG, which are carrying out the contract.

However, Maciej Mazur, head of communications at Polskie LNG, told Reuters: "We cannot rule out some changes within the schedule, but we have no reasons to believe that the terminal will not be finished by June 30, 2014."

Debt-laden PBG was given bankruptcy protection by a Polish court last month. The company's financial woes stem from a bidding war for infrastructure contracts for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament in Poland and Ukraine. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Goodman)