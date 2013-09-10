* Says delay due to builders woes
* Sticking to unrealistic deadline risky-treasury minister
(Adds details)
WARSAW, Sept 10 Poland's proposed liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal will be delayed by six months because
of financial problems plaguing its builders and is now expected
to be completed by the end of 2014, the treasury ministry said
on Tuesday.
Poland hopes that LNG together with shale gas will help the
nation become less dependent on gas imports from Russia, where
the former Soviet satellite state receives most of its supplies.
"The key reason for the delays to date has been the crisis
in the construction services market in 2012," the treasury
ministry said in a statement.
The move toward LNG may also come at a high cost for Poland
due to the steep price the country will have to pay for supplies
from Qatar. Shale gas exploration and extraction
is also an expensive proposition.
Earlier this year Polskie LNG, the state-controlled company
responsible for the investment in the new terminal, denied that
issues with builders would delay the terminal in Swinoujscie on
the Baltic Sea.
Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said sticking to an
unrealistic schedule would be more costly and riskier than
accepting a delay. The treasury minister is overseeing the
project.
"This will enable us to take care in time of all issues
related to the investment," he said in the statement.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Michael Kahn and
James Jukwey)