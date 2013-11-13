* Scheme has generated 9 bln zloty in loans

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Nov 13 Poland's state development bank BGK will expand its programme of loan guarantees for small and medium-sized enterprises to avert a slowdown in corporate lending and support the nascent economic recovery, the bank said on Wednesday.

The programme launched in March this year has generated 9 billion zlotys ($2.87 billion) in new corporate loans, roughly 0.5 percent of Poland's gross domestic product, and has been labelled a success by the bank and the government.

The bank will now also offer to guarantee corporate investment loans from 22 Polish commercial banks, apart from guarantees for working capital loans it has offered to 26,000 companies so far. The programme will be also extended until the end of 2015.

Poland's loans guarantee scheme follows Britain's Funding for Lending Scheme launched a year ago, through which the government and central bank made cheap loans available to banks on the condition that they lend it on to households and businesses.

Poland is the only European Union member to avoid recession in the past six years, but growth nearly ground to a halt at the start of this year because of the government's fiscal consolidation drive.

The economy is starting to improve again after the government relaxed its fiscal policy in July, increasing the budget deficit target for this year and paving the way for a broad-based revival.

Despite the guarantees, annual growth in corporate loans remained at a meagre 3 percent in September, the most recent data from Poland's financial watchdog KNF show.

This is much less than two-digit growth rates of new borrowing by businesses in 2011 and before the start of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect that Thursday data will show that economic growth has accelerated to an annual 1.6 percent in the third quarter, double the pace from the second quarter. ($1 = 3.1309 Polish zlotys) (Editing by David Goodman)