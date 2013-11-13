* Scheme has generated 9 bln zloty in loans
* Will be extended to orporate investment loans
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Nov 13 Poland's state development bank
BGK will expand its programme of loan guarantees for small and
medium-sized enterprises to avert a slowdown in corporate
lending and support the nascent economic recovery, the bank said
on Wednesday.
The programme launched in March this year has generated 9
billion zlotys ($2.87 billion) in new corporate loans, roughly
0.5 percent of Poland's gross domestic product, and has been
labelled a success by the bank and the government.
The bank will now also offer to guarantee corporate
investment loans from 22 Polish commercial banks, apart from
guarantees for working capital loans it has offered to 26,000
companies so far. The programme will be also extended until the
end of 2015.
Poland's loans guarantee scheme follows Britain's Funding
for Lending Scheme launched a year ago, through which the
government and central bank made cheap loans available to banks
on the condition that they lend it on to households and
businesses.
Poland is the only European Union member to avoid recession
in the past six years, but growth nearly ground to a halt at the
start of this year because of the government's fiscal
consolidation drive.
The economy is starting to improve again after the
government relaxed its fiscal policy in July, increasing the
budget deficit target for this year and paving the way for a
broad-based revival.
Despite the guarantees, annual growth in corporate loans
remained at a meagre 3 percent in September, the most recent
data from Poland's financial watchdog KNF show.
This is much less than two-digit growth rates of new
borrowing by businesses in 2011 and before the start of the
global financial crisis in 2008.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect that Thursday data will
show that economic growth has accelerated to an annual 1.6
percent in the third quarter, double the pace from the second
quarter.
($1 = 3.1309 Polish zlotys)
(Editing by David Goodman)