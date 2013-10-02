* Treasury minister seeks compensation from Boeing
* Says flag carrier LOT still making operating loss
* Adds LOT may receive next tranche of public aid
WARSAW, Oct 2 Poland is determined to get
compensation from Boeing for the glitches haunting its
787 Dreamliner jets which are used by the country's
state-controlled carrier LOT, its treasury minister
said on Wednesday.
"When it comes to Dreamliners I would say it's a rather
nervous dream," Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Polish public radio
in an interview.
"I'm angry. There are problems not only for the Polish
airlines. I want to ensure that we will seek compensation from
the producer with full determination."
LOT is one of the 13 airlines that fly the 787, which was
expected to be a game-changer for the aviation industry as its
use of lighter materials and new engines promised 20 percent
savings in fuel consumption.
LOT has already said it was demanding compensation for lost
revenue linked to a number of Dreamliner problems and has given
Boeing until the end of the year to settle over faults or face
court action.
The Polish flag carrier, which has struggled for years with
huge operating losses, has estimated the cost of Dreamliner
problems at 100 million zlotys ($32.1 million).
"Besides a loss of face, this also disrupts LOT's coming out
of the woods in the course of restructuring," Karpinski said.
"LOT's results are a few million zlotys better than planned,
but it still books an operating loss. The tendency is good, but
the road ahead of us is long and probably we'll have to use the
next tranche of public aid."
The ailing carrier, which has already received 400 million
zlotys in help from the Treasury, is undergoing a restructuring
programme that includes layoffs and cancelling some of its
flight connections.
LOT, which began flying in 1929 and is one of the world's
oldest airlines, has been hit by low-cost competitors such as
Ryanair and easyJet, as well as high fuel prices
and falling demand during the euro zone crisis.