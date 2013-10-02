Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
WARSAW Oct 2 Poland is determined to get compensation from Boeing for the glitches haunting its 787 Dreamliner jets which are used by the country's state-controlled carrier LOT, its treasury minister said on Wednesday.
"When it comes to Dreamliners I would say it's a rather nervous dream," Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Polish public radio in an interview.
"I'm angry. There are problems not only for the Polish airlines. I want to ensure that we will seek compensation from the producer with full determination."
LOT has already said it was demanding compensation for lost revenue linked to a number of Dreamliner problems and has given Boeing until the end of the year to settle over faults or face court action.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.