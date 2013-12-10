* Carrier had technical problems with its Dreamliners
* No financial details of the agreement were disclosed
* LOT has estimated cost of Dreamliner problems at $32 mln
WARSAW, Dec 10 Polish flagship carrier LOT
said it had agreed with U.S. plane maker Boeing
on compensation for the faults that grounded its 787 Dreamliner
jets.
"I can confirm that the agreement was signed yesterday, but
we cannot reveal the details," LOT spokeswoman Barbara
Pijanowska-Kuras said.
There was no information on whether Boeing agreed to pay the
compensation in cash or by lowering lease rates for the
Dreamliners that LOT operates.
The state-owned airline, which has struggled for years with
huge operating losses, has previously estimated the cost of the
Dreamliner problems at 100 million zlotys ($32.1 million). LOT
has five Dreamliners, according to its website.
Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski, whose ministry
oversees the government's stake in LOT, was quoted in the
Rzeczpospolita newspaper as saying they were satisfied with the
compensation deal.
LOT received about 400 million zlotys in state-aid last
year.
The European Commission in November launched an
investigation into whether Poland broke competition rules when
it injected the money into the airline.
LOT did not comment on Tuesday on how the compensation deal
would impact the airline's financial difficulties, or whether it
would reduce its need for further state help.
The Polish airline is one of 13 carriers that fly the 787
Dreamliner.
The aircraft was to be a game-changer for the aviation
industry because its use of lighter materials promises 20
percent savings in fuel consumption. But some of the aircraft
have been repeatedly grounded due to technical problems.