BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
WARSAW, April 25 Poland's troubled flag carrier LOT expects to restart Boeing Deamliner flights to Chicago and Toronto on June 5, the company said on Thursday.
LOT, the first European airline to take delivery of Boeing's trouble-plagued jets before they were grounded due to battery issues, said earlier this month it would have its two grounded Dreamliners returning to service by mid-June and to receive the third Dreamliner around the same time.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: