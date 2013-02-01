WARSAW Feb 1 The fate of Poland's treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski depends on the situation at the country's loss-making flag carrier LOT, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

"Budzanowski knows that his future in the government depends on his short-term efficiency regarding LOT," Tusk told a press briefing.

The treasury minister agreed to give LOT a 400 million zloty ($129.2 million) loan to prevent the airline from succumbing to its continuing losses and mounting debts.

"This is a test of the decision concerning the loan. If it does not have a healing effect shortly, it will mean the end of the minister's work," Tusk said. ($1 = 3.0966 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)