VIENNA Dec 13 Troubled Polish airline LOT is aiming to reach an operating profit of 20 million euros ($27.5 million) next year and remain profitable in 2015, its chief executive said on Friday.

LOT is currently under investigation by the European Commission over whether Poland broke competition rules when it awarded about 200 million euros in state aid.

"The plan submitted to the EU is to be profitable on EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) in 2014 at a level of roughly 20 million euros," CEO Sebastian Mikosz told Reuters on the sidelines of a Star Alliance event in Vienna. "2014 will turn positive, 2015 also, but this will require a huge effort."

The airline, which is undergoing a restructuring that includes lay-offs and scrapping routes, expects a 2013 operating loss of around 20 million zlotys ($6.6 million), it said earlier this week, around 122 million less than it had expected.

"The company is still in trouble. I have more optimism now, but I also have even more challenges. The fourth quarter is looking OK, this brings me optimism," Mikosz said.

Reuters also reported earlier this week, citing sources, that the airline will get around 100 million zlotys in compensation from planemaker Boeing for the faults that grounded its 787 Dreamliner jets.

Mikosz declined to give any details of the agreement with Boeing but said the Dreamliner was now flying well and passengers' satisfaction with the plane was high.

"Having a Dreamliner is a bit like being married to Paris Hilton," he added. "Every thing you do, every slightest delay, it's in the media."