By Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, Dec 13 Poland may consider privatizing airline LOT together with other air industry businesses it owns after it brings them all into a single holding company, the deputy treasury minister said.

Earlier this year local media reported that Poland wanted to merge state-controlled airline industry assets into a single company which would be valued at some 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

In an interview with Reuters, Deputy Treasury Minister Rafal Baniak, who oversees LOT, confirmed the merger plan, without providing details. He said once created, the combined group could be privatised.

"The concept of a holding (company) does not exclude privatisation. To the contrary - we could talk about a potential privatisation of a bigger number of companies," Baniak said.

LOT had already been slated for privatisation before the holding idea was raised. Merging the loss-making airline with profitable businesses could make LOT a more attractive proposition for investors.

LOT this week reached agreement with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co on compensation for losses the airline incurred when some of its 787 Dreamliner jets were grounded with technical faults. Sources told Reuters LOT will get about 100 million zlotys ($32.9 million).

LOT, one of the world's oldest airlines, has struggled to compete with the bigger networks of rivals such as Deutsche Lufthansa and with low-cost competitors like Ryanair .

Its financial problems forced it last year to ask for public aid and the European Commission is now looking into whether Poland broke competition rules when it injected 400 million zlotys into the carrier.

Poland is taking initial steps to give LOT another tranche of aid, but the need for a new tranche is less pressing after the deal with Boeing on compensation.

"The agreement with Boeing definitely delays such aid and increases the chances that there will be no second tranche. We do not want it, but it is too early to decide," Baniak said.

"The priority for LOT is the restructuring process. Neither the agreement with Boeing nor the concept of a holding company exempt it from the restructuring plan," he said. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Bernat; Editing by David Holmes)