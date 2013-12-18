* LOT says better results may help it find investor

* Complains cannot benefit from rebounding market

* Required by EU to cut costs after received public aid

* Expects EC investigation to last up to 18 months

By Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, Dec 18 Poland's troubled airline LOT has set itself a goal of finding a strategic investor next year, hoping that improving results will help it attract a new shareholder, LOT's chief executive said.

LOT, which is nearly 68 percent owned by the Polish government, has been looking for years for a new investor but local regulations, low margins and strict competition have hampered potential deals.

"Our management is actively looking for an investor. But takeovers in the aviation sector are now very difficult," Sebastian Mikosz told Reuters in an interview.

"The European landscape looks as if there is a violent storm ahead, with subsidized carriers from outside Europe playing the main role. But we are trying to convince that it is worth buying an airline. Besides, the probability of attracting an investor for LOT increases as the results improve."

The owner of Colombian airline Avianca , German Efromovich, said this week that he would consider taking over LOT or ailing Italian carrier Alitalia.

"I am very happy to hear announcements such as the one by German Efromovich, whom I invited to Poland a few times," Mikosz said.

LOT, which flies more than 4 million passengers a year, has been slated for privatisation under a government asset sale programme and a government official said last week it could be privatised with other air industry businesses into a single company. That could make it more attractive to investors.

The carrier expects a 2013 operating loss of around 20 million zlotys ($6.57 million) - its best result in six years and around 122 million less than it had anticipated thanks to restructuring.

The 84-year-old airline, one of the world's oldest, has struggled to compete with the bigger networks of rivals such as Deutsche Lufthansa and with low-cost competitors like Ryanair, but expects to be in the black next year and remain profitable in 2015.

As part of the restructuring plan LOT cut 360 administrative jobs earlier this year, reducing its headcount to just above 1,600. Further cuts have not been decided yet.

EU INVESTIGATION

"We feel that the market is recovering slightly. We see it in booking forecasts, improvement in sales, we see companies buying more tickets. This is the result of economic recovery," Mikosz said.

He complained though that LOT cannot take full advantage of the recovery, as the European Commission expects it to further cut costs and scrap routes after it received 400 million zlotys in aid from the Polish government last year to help it overcome its financial problems.

"With such results and market potential we should have a plan for a dynamic development. But we cannot do this. This makes me frustrated, but these are the rules," he said.

The European Commission is looking into whether Poland broke competition rules when it injected 400 million zlotys into the carrier.

Mikosz said the Commission's investigation may take as long as other similar cases, which is up to 18 months.

"I have to admit that sometimes I am irritated after the meetings in Brussels, during which I ask about incentives for consolidation. Why not propose a solution in which the public aid we were promised would go to the investor buying LOT?"

The Polish government is due to give LOT another tranche of aid, but the need for it is less pressing since LOT reached agreement this month with U.S. planemaker Boeing on compensation for losses incurred when some of its 787 Dreamliner jets were grounded with technical faults.

Sources told Reuters LOT will get about 100 million zlotys ($32.9 million).

Mikosz said the second tranche would be less than the 381 million zlotys initially expected. ($1 = 3.0445 Polish zlotys) (Editing by Susan Fenton)