WARSAW, June 22 Polish airline LOT plans to double the number of passengers it carries to 10 million a year by 2020 as part of a strategy to become a regional industry leader, the company said on Monday.

After seven years of losses, LOT restructured and returned to making a profit on core business last year. The European Union approved about 200 million euros ($228 million)in state aid for the airline, easing a threat of bankruptcy.

"We have to focus on building up the scale. There is absolutely no reason why in five years we could not be an airline of the size of Austrian Airlines, Finnair, TAP or Aer Lingus," LOT Chief Executive Sebastian Mikosz told a news conference.

LOT's target is to reach 9 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) in revenue in 2020, compared with 3.5 billion in 2014.

The airline has spent years looking for a new investor but weak profitability and tough competition have hampered its efforts.

"Naturally, bigger funds will be needed for further intensive development. For this the company has to attract an investor. It is at the best moment for that now," said Chief Financial Officer Maciej Dziudzik. ($1 = 3.6685 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)