* Efromovich says may launch new airline in Europe, wants to
gain market share
* Avianca says not interested in buying the companies
By Marcin Goettig and Peter Murphy
WARSAW/BOGOTA, Dec 17 The owner of Colombian
airline Avianca is considering taking over
Italian airline Alitalia or Polish state-owned LOT
to boost his presence in Europe, he was quoted as
saying in a Polish newspaper on Tuesday.
Any such purchase by German Efromovich would likely be
carried out independently of Avianca after it later said in a
statement that it had no interest in either airline. An Avianca
spokesperson said Efromovich may have been speaking in a
personal capacity, not on behalf of the company.
The Colombian-Brazilian entrepreneur told the Rzeczpospolita
daily that another option for him was to build a new airline
from scratch in Europe.
"We must take the decision regarding our future purchase no
later than in the first two months of 2014," Efromovich was
quoted as saying.
"I must boost the presence of my airline in Europe, either
through acquisitions or by starting a new company."
"I am certainly looking at Alitalia and Lot," he added.
Avianca published a short statement later on Tuesday saying
it was not interested in making the purchases, though it did not
deny the comments made by Efromovich.
"With regard to the news published in various media implying
that Avianca would buy Alitalia or LOT, we clarify that neither
Avianca Holdings SA as controlling company nor Aerovias del
Continente Americano SA Avianca, have considered or are
considering these acquisitions," the company's statement said.
Analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual began coverage of Avianca
Holdings SA on Tuesday with a "buy" recommendation and a price
target of $23 on the company's U.S.-traded shares.
The New York-listed stock was last trading up 0.62 percent
at $14.70.
Poland's deputy treasury minister said last week the
government may consider privatizing LOT together with other air
industry businesses after it brings them all into a single
holding company.
Efromovich, who was born in South America into a family of
Polish Jews, acquired Polish citizenship in order to facilitate
his bid for Portugal's flagship airline TAP last year.
Portugal rejected Efromovich's bid last December, saying it
would postpone the long-awaited privatization of its debt-laden
carrier.
Just last week, Portugal said it would likely relaunch TAP's
privatization in the first quarter of 2014, but Efromovich said
buying TAP was "not necessarily a priority" for him now.