WARSAW Aug 25 The start of oil production from
Norwegian offshore oilfield Yme is delayed until the second
quarter of 2012, Poland's No. 2 refiner Lotos , one of
the field's shareholders, said on Thursday.
The ill-fated oilfield was supposed to start production in
early 2010 but a series of problems with a platform supplied by
SBM Offshore significantly delayed the project.
Lotos earlier said it will consider taking legal action
against Canada's Talisman Energy , which operates the
licence, in order to protect its interests.
Talisman is already in arbitration proceedings with SBM
Offshore over delays that forced it to cut its 2011 production
targets.
Earlier in August SBM Offshore's chief executive Tony Mace
said he will step down due to mounting losses tied to the row.
