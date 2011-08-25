WARSAW Aug 25 The start of oil production from Norwegian offshore oilfield Yme is delayed until the second quarter of 2012, Poland's No. 2 refiner Lotos , one of the field's shareholders, said on Thursday.

The ill-fated oilfield was supposed to start production in early 2010 but a series of problems with a platform supplied by SBM Offshore significantly delayed the project.

Lotos earlier said it will consider taking legal action against Canada's Talisman Energy , which operates the licence, in order to protect its interests.

Talisman is already in arbitration proceedings with SBM Offshore over delays that forced it to cut its 2011 production targets.

Earlier in August SBM Offshore's chief executive Tony Mace said he will step down due to mounting losses tied to the row. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by James Jukwey)