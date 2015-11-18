WARSAW Nov 18 Poland's central bank will decide whether and how to use the cheap-lending program aimed at accelerating the economic growth, the newly-appointed deputy prime minister responsible for economic issues said on Wednesday.

"If, and to what extent, the LTRO program will be used will be in the independent central bank's hands. This is one of the tools we can use," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

Poland will replace almost all rate-setting panel members at the beginning of 2016, while the central bank governor's term ends in June. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)