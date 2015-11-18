WARSAW Nov 18 Poland's central bank will decide
whether and how to use the cheap-lending program aimed at
accelerating the economic growth, the newly-appointed deputy
prime minister responsible for economic issues said on
Wednesday.
"If, and to what extent, the LTRO program will be used will
be in the independent central bank's hands. This is one of the
tools we can use," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.
Poland will replace almost all rate-setting panel members at
the beginning of 2016, while the central bank governor's term
ends in June.
