WARSAW Nov 19 Polish rate-setter Jan Winiecki
told the daily Rzeczpospolita that Poland did not need a cheap
lending program the new government wanted introduced by the
central bank to spur economic growth.
"The central bank's lending to commercial banks that would
grant loans to entrepreneurs in Poland is not needed," Winiecki
was quoted on Thursday as saying.
"Firstly, because most small and medium enterprises finance
their investments from their own money," he added.
In Hungary, which had introduced such a program, he said,
the central bank funds were not used effectively, while in
Britain the demand for such lending was meagre.
Winiecki and most of his colleagues in the Monetary Policy
Council will be replaced early next year by the Law and Justice
(PiS) party that won this year's presidential and parliamentary
elections.
