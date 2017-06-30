BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
WARSAW, June 30 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is considering selling its controlling stake in Polish cable operator Inea, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Warburg Pincus invested in Inea in 2013 when then operator had 169,000 clients. Now it has around 240,000 customers and revenue of 281 million zlotys ($75.83 million).
Inea, which operates mostly in the west of Poland, competes with bigger rivals such as Vectra or Liberty Global unit UPC Polska, which last year agreed to buy Multimedia Polska for 3 billion zlotys.
UPC was also cited by one industry source as a potential bidder for Inea, which is valued at a few hundred million zlotys. Investment bankers also point to private equity or infrastructure funds that might be interested in the asset.
Warburg Pincus and UPC were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.7057 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Evans)
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc