April 29 mBank

* Polish mBank's Chief Financial Officer and deputy head Joerg Hessenmueller said the lender might issue around 500 million euros ($549.3 million) worth of debt until end-2015.

* mBank is Poland's No.4 lender and the local unit of Germany's Commerzbank. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)