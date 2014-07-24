* mBank publishes Q2 results on July 30, before mkt open * Net profit seen up 21 pct y/y to 328.5 million zlotys WARSAW, July 24 Poland's fourth-largest bank, mBank, is expected to report a 21 percent year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit, mostly due to a higher net interest income margin and lower financing costs, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The bank, which is controlled by German lender Commerzbank , may report a net profit of 328.5 million zlotys ($107 million) in the second quarter of this year, according to the average of forecasts given by 12 banks and brokerages. "We expect that mBank's profit has risen thanks to higher profits from its core activity and falling costs of risk," Erste Securities said in a report. Poland's central bank lowered interest rates by 1.75 percentage points to 2.5 percent in 2013, their lowest level in history, to help revive a sluggish economy. The following table summarises market forecasts for mBank: (Figures in millions of zlotys unless stated) SECOND QUARTER OF 2014 Net Net Net fee income Net profit interest provis income ions Average 328.5 604.5 243 -132 Median 328 603.5 242 -130 Lowest 317 594 229 -161 Highest 349 620 254 -117 No. of f'casts 12 12 12 12 Q2 2013 272 535 221 -159 Q1 2014 338 591 241 -89 Forecasts provided by: Espirito Santo, DM PKO BP, DM BZ WBK, ING Securities, UniCredit CAIB, Millennium DM, Ipopema Securities, Raiffeisen Centrobank, Wood&Co., DM BOS, Erste Securities, and Citigroup. ($1 = 3.0710 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)